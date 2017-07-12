CEE MARKETS-Crown firms on CPI data, dinar hits 21-month highs
* Czechs may start rate hikes as early as Aug on CPI data-analyst * Crown firms, regional fx markets cautious ahead of Yellen speech * Dinar hits 21-month high, central bank may continue to intervene By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 12 The Czech crown firmed on Wednesday, leading cautious currency gains in Central Europe, after June inflation figures fuelled expectations that the Czech central bank will hike interest rates for the first time i