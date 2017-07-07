July 7 Royal Nickel Corp
* RNC announces arrangement of $6 million financing by its
True North Nickel subsidiary to fund 2017 gold exploration
programs
* Royal Nickel Corp - RNC confirms its intention to transfer
its 68% interest in TNN's exploration assets to Focused Capital
Corp
* Royal Nickel - following amalgamation, which is expected
to be completed in August 2017, resulting issuer will hold all
of TNN's assets and will be renamed Orford Mining Corp
* Royal Nickel Corp - Osisko Mining, Premier Gold Mines
Limited agreed to become shareholders of Orford upon closing of
spin-out transaction
* Royal Nickel - proceeds from flow-through financing to be
used to fund "Canadian Exploration Expenses" related to co's
Qiqavik property in Québec
