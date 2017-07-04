BRIEF-SeQuent Scientific's Alivira registers 3 products in Ukraine
* Says products have already been shipped to Ukraine and will be launched shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:
* PHILIPS EXPANDS ITS UGROW DIGITAL PARENTING PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF HEALTH & PARENTING LTD Source text: philips.to/2sl7Qaz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 10