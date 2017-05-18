BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing

May 18 (Reuters) - Royalty North Partners Ltd

* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche

* Increased its non-brokered private placement financing of units at a price of $0.17 per unit to approximately $3.93 million

* Proceeds of placement will be used to repay shareholder loans used to facilitate early close of deal with SST construction

* Closed second tranche of private placement by issuing 6.8 million units for gross proceeds of approximately $1.16 million