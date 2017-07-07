CANADA FX DEBT-C$ nears 10-month high as jobs gain boosts rate hike chances

(Adds analyst quotes and details on rate hike chances and CFTC data; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2885, or 77.61 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Sept. 8 at C$1.2860 * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve * 10-year yield reaches a two-year high at 1.894 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 7 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday to nearly a 10-month high against its U.S. counterpart after stronger-than-expected dome