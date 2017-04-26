FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-RPC Q1 earnings per share $0.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-RPC Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - RPC Inc:

* RPC Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $298.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - currently forecast "modest " capital expenditures during remainder of 2017

* RPC Inc - believe that existing cash balance and projected operating cash flows will be adequate for cash needs during remainder of this year

* RPC Inc - "industry activity accelerated during q1 of 2017"

* RPC Inc - "we will continue to reactivate our idle pressure pumping fleet based on customer demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.