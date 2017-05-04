FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPT-Telia says places 155 mln Turkcell shares for SEK 4.4 bln
May 4, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RPT-Telia says places 155 mln Turkcell shares for SEK 4.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

May 4 (Reuters) - Telia

* Result of placing of ordinary shares in Turkcell

* Says has agreed to sell an aggregate of 155 million ordinary shares in Turkcell at a price of TRY11.45 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of TRY1,775 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 4,426 million)

* Following the completion of the placing and the sale, Telia Company will own 31.0 percent of the issued share capital of Turkcell, that includes a 7.0 percent direct stake and a 24.0 percent indirect stake. After the placing, Telia Company will continue to be the largest shareholder in Turkcell in economic terms. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

