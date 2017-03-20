FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPX Corporation names Marty Roberts CEO
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-RPX Corporation names Marty Roberts CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - RPX Corporation

* RPX Corporation board of directors names Roberts CEO, announces new board member

* RPX Corporation - board of directors has named Marty Roberts chief executive officer and president of company

* RPX Corporation - Roberts had been serving as interim CEO since February 5, 2017

* RPX Corporation - Shelby Bonnie has been appointed chairman of board

* RPX Corporation - in assuming role of CEO and president, Roberts immediately relinquishes his role as company's general counsel

* RPX Corporation - all appointments are effective as of March 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

