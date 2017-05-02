BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 2 RR Donnelley & Sons Co
* RR donnelley reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.71 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $1.68 billion
* Sees FY 2017 net sales $6.80 billion to $7.00 billion
* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations $230 million to $280 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.30, versus previous outlook of $0.90 to $1.20
* RR Donnelley & Sons Co qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $6.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company