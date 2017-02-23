BRIEF-RSA CEO Hester-UK will be fine with Brexit, won't be as well off as might have been

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rsa

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~customers have benefited "significantly" from rsa not having been sold to zurich insurance

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~reducing ogden rate for personal injury claim calculations would be "bad public policy"

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~ogden rate cut would not have major impact on rsa, uk motor market only 4 percent of business

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~uk will be fine with brexit, won't be as well off as it might otherwise have been