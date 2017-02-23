FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-RSA CEO Hester-UK will be fine with Brexit, won't be as well off as might have been
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-RSA CEO Hester-UK will be fine with Brexit, won't be as well off as might have been

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rsa

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~customers have benefited "significantly" from rsa not having been sold to zurich insurance

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~reducing ogden rate for personal injury claim calculations would be "bad public policy"

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~ogden rate cut would not have major impact on rsa, uk motor market only 4 percent of business

* Chief executive stephen hester says ~uk will be fine with brexit, won't be as well off as it might otherwise have been Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.