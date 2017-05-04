FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-RSA Q1 net written premiums rise 14 pct to $2.20 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RSA Q1 net written premiums rise 14 pct to $2.20 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Q1 2017 trading update

* Premium income 1 up 14% (4% at constant exchange)

* " year has begun well for rsa. Results to date are strong

* Group net written premiums of £1,710m ($2.20 billion) for q1 2017 are up 14% 1 as reported, and up 4% 1 at constant fx rates, versus q1 2016

* Volumes accounted for 2% growth in quarter, with rate increases also adding 2%

* Operating profit in q1 was strong and ahead of our plans

* A net charge (after release of fy16 margin build) of c.£40m in uk relating to change in ogden discount rate

* However, this was more than offset by positive reserve development elsewhere in group

* Expect reduced interest costs of c.£54m for 2017 and a little over £40m in 2018 (2016: £99m)

* Group's solvency ii coverage ratio was 166% 2 at 31 march 2017 (31 december 2016: 158% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7768 pounds)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.