Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc:

* Johanna Waterous will retire as a director with effect from company's agm on May 5, 2017

* Isabel Hudson will succeed Johanna Waterous as senior independent director from May 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)