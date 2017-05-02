UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 RSP Permian Inc
* RSP Permian announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production increased 84% to 45.2 mboe/d
* Qtrly production increased 84% to 45.2 mboe/d (75% oil, 88% liquids), compared to 1q16
* Operated four horizontal rigs in midland basin during majority of q1 of 2017, adding a fourth rig in january
* Sees 2017 average daily production 53,000 - 57,000 boe/d
* Qtrly total revenues $ 169.9 million versus $55.8 million
* Sees 2017 total development capital expenditures $625 million - $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.