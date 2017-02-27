MOVES-Russell Gunther joins D.A. Davidson equity research team
March 7 Financial services firm D.A. Davidson & Co said on Tuesday Russell Gunther has joined the firm's institutional equity research team.
Feb 27 Rsp Permian Inc
* Rsp permian, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves, 2017 guidance and 2018 and 2019 production outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rsp permian inc - 4q16 production increased 48% to 35.8 mboe/d (71% oil, 88% liquids), compared to 4q15
* Rsp permian inc sees average net daily production range of 53.0 - 57.0 mboe/d in 2017
* Rsp permian inc sees 2017 development capital expenditure range of $625 - $700 million
* Rsp permian inc- qtrly total revenues $ 122.93 million versus $73.50 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $123.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Financial services firm D.A. Davidson & Co said on Tuesday Russell Gunther has joined the firm's institutional equity research team.
* Co required to pay Orion US Holdings termination fee $30 million if merger agreement with Brookfield terminated - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mT6bJZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* U.S. to sell $24 billion in three-year debt at 1 p.m. * Yields underpinned by bets on Fed rate hike next week By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield at its highest in over a month as investors made room for this week's supply of coupon-bearing government debt, led by $24 billion worth of three-year notes. Investors have also reduced their bond holdings in anticipation of an interest rate increase at the F