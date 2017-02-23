FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc:

* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth

* Q4 revenue $71.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $274 million to $285 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

