5 months ago
BRIEF-Rubicon Technology names Timothy Brog as CEO
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rubicon Technology names Timothy Brog as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Rubicon Technology Inc

* Rubicon Technology names Timothy E. Brog as chief executive officer

* Rubicon Technology Inc - Brog replaces Bill Weissman, who has resigned as chief executive officer and president effective March 17, 2017

* Rubicon Technology Inc - Weissman has also resigned as a member of company's board of directors effective March 17, 2017

* Rubicon Technology Inc - Weissman will serve as a consultant to Rubicon Technology under terms to be agreed upon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

