BRIEF-Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 mln shares of co's common stock
* Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 million shares of co's common stock
May 5 Rubik Financial Ltd
* Scheme approved by court
* Rubik Financial Ltd says Federal Court Of Australia (court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement between rubik and its shareholders
* Expected that Rubik shares will be suspended from trading on asx from close of trading on monday, 8 may 2017
* Rubik Financial says scheme of arrangement under which temenos group ag (via its unit Temenos Solutions Australia Pty) will acquire all shares in rubik Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 million shares of co's common stock
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.