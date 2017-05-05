May 5 Rubik Financial Ltd

* Scheme approved by court

* Rubik Financial Ltd says Federal Court Of Australia (court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement between rubik and its shareholders

* Expected that Rubik shares will be suspended from trading on asx from close of trading on monday, 8 may 2017

* Rubik Financial says scheme of arrangement under which temenos group ag (via its unit Temenos Solutions Australia Pty) will acquire all shares in rubik Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)