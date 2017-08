May 26 (Reuters) - Ruden Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities

* Acquisition price not disclosed

* Effective May 29

