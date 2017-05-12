BRIEF-Rui Kang Pharmaceutical enters into disposal agreement

May 12 (Reuters) - Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd:
* Vendor entered into disposal agreement with purchaser
* consideration for sale shares is HK$4.8 million
* Vendor has agreed to dispose of and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares at consideration
* Target company is New Health Elite International Limited
* Following completion of disposal, group will cease to have any interest in target group
* It is estimated that group will record a gain of approximately HK$0.05 million as a result of disposal
* Purchaser is gold swing enterprises ltd and vendor is unit of co