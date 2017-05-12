FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rui Kang Pharmaceutical enters into disposal agreement
#First Republic News
May 12, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rui Kang Pharmaceutical enters into disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd:

* Vendor entered into disposal agreement with purchaser

* consideration for sale shares is HK$4.8 million

* Vendor has agreed to dispose of and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares at consideration

* Target company is New Health Elite International Limited

* Following completion of disposal, group will cease to have any interest in target group

* It is estimated that group will record a gain of approximately HK$0.05 million as a result of disposal

* Purchaser is gold swing enterprises ltd and vendor is unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

