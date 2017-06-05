FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings appoints Guo Lin as chairman of board
June 5, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings appoints Guo Lin as chairman of board

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Runway Global Holdings Company Ltd

* Guo Lin has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Wang zhou has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Jiang Mingsheng has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Jiang Tianqing has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Cheng Tze Kit Larry has resigned as an executive director of company

* Yeung Kwok Leung has resigned as an executive director of company.

* Hubert Tien has tendered his resignation as chairman of board

* Guo Lin has been appointed as chairman of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

