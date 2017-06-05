BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings appoints Guo Lin as chairman of board

June 6 (Reuters) - Runway Global Holdings Company Ltd

* Guo Lin has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Wang zhou has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Jiang Mingsheng has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Jiang Tianqing has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Cheng Tze Kit Larry has resigned as an executive director of company

* Yeung Kwok Leung has resigned as an executive director of company.

* Hubert Tien has tendered his resignation as chairman of board

* Guo Lin has been appointed as chairman of board.