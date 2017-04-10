FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russian gold producer Polyus says cancels treasury shares
April 10, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Russian gold producer Polyus says cancels treasury shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Monday:

* Following completion of the merger of Polyus 100 percent direct subsidiary LLC Polyus-Invest into Polyus, 63,082,318 treasury shares of the company were cancelled on April 10 2017;

* Following the cancellation of treasury shares, the shareholding structure of Polyus is as follows: Polyus Gold International Limited (majority shareholder) - 91.73 percent, treasury shares held by the Company - 1.51 percent, free float - 6.76 percent. Further company coverage: Eikon source (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

