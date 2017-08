April 5 (Reuters) - Etalon Group Ltd says:

* H2 2016 profit for the period amounted to 3.594 billion roubles ($64.22 million), up by 11 percent year-on-year

* EBITDA for H2 2016 was 5.586 billion roubles, up 24 percent year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 19 percent

* Revenue rose by 21 percent year-on-year to 29.280 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.9635 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)