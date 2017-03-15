FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russian LCV market to grow by 2-5 pct in 2017 - Gaz head
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 15, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Russian LCV market to grow by 2-5 pct in 2017 - Gaz head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) -

** Russian light commercial vehicles (LCV) market could grow by 2-5 percent in 2017 to about 98,000 cars, Gaz head Vadim Sorokin said at the Russian Automotive Forum on Wednesday

** According to Gaz estimates, in 2016 more than 94,000 cars were sold in Russia and the LCV market grew by 4 percent

** According to Association of European Businesses, Gaz Group sold 55,803 cars in 2016, a 9 percent improvement versus the previous year

** Sorokin refused to give a forecast for Gaz sales for 2017

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia newsroom)

