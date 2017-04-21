BRIEF-Russian Railways plans to issue perpetual bonds for RUB 10-15 bln by end of 2017

April 21 (Reuters) - Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L)

* Plans to issue its first perpetual bonds in roubles for 10-15 billion roubles ($178-$266.4 million) by end of 2017, senior vice president Vadim Mikhaylov said

* He said that the law needs to be changed also in order to account the bonds on the company's balance sheet as capital, not debt; it should take about half a year to change it based on Russian Railways estimations

* All documents to change the law have been submitted to the finance ministry and the Central bank of Russia and are now being discussed

* "We are interested in bonds, which will be placed on the local market in roubles", he said

* The issue will be tied to a specific infrastructure project, but he did not say which one Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.3100 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)