4 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says Q1 poultry volumes down, prices up
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says Q1 poultry volumes down, prices up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says:

* Q1 poultry sales volumes fell 2 percent year on year to 125,548 tonnes; the average price increased by 5 percent y-o-y to 93.36 roubles ($1.64)/kg.

* Q1 pork sales increased by 12 percent year on year to 44,978 tonnes; the average price rose by 10 percent y-o-y to 90.23 roubles/kg.

* Q1 sales in the meat processing division increased by 4 percent y-o-y to 50,479 tonnes; the average price fell by 6 percent y-o-y to 154.94 roubles/kg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9848 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

