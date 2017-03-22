BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir plans RUB 3 bln bond issue in April

March 22 (Reuters) -

** Russia's toy seller Detsky Mir plans to return to the public debt market with bonds, according to materials for investors seen by Reuters

** Preliminary value of the bond issue is 3 billion roubles ($51.87 million), maturity period is 7 years

** Preliminary book-building is scheduled for the first decade of April

** Organizers of the placement are VTB Capital, Raiffeisenbank and Sberbank CIB

** The road show is planned for March 24

** Detsky Mir could not be reached for comment

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 57.8355 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)