April 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Etalon Group Ltd said:

* Q1 new contract sales at 10.25 billion roubles ($181.19 million) versus 12.86 billion roubles a year earlier

* The number of new contracts in Q1 was 2,082 versus 2,634 a year earlier

* Q1 new sales at 113,646 square metres, versus 135,003 a year earlier

* Q1 cash collections totalled 9.7 billion roubles versus 10.6 billion roubles a year earlier Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5690 roubles)