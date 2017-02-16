FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lenta Ltd says:

* Plans to open about 30 new hypermarkets in 2017;

* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;

* To add about 200,000 sq.m. of total new selling space in 2017;

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of around 40 billion roubles ($698.32 million);

* Aims to double total selling space by the end of 2020 and develop alternative models to add to growth;

* In the hypermarket segment, plans to open organically 150,000-200,000 sq.m. per year, with long-term potential for about 400 additional hypermarkets in target cities;

* In the supermarket segment, plans to significantly increase number of store openings to deliver around 8x increase in selling space by 2020 (15-20 pct of total selling space);

* Will continue focusing on profitable growth, carefully balancing capex and returns (target IRR of 20 pct) with the aim to continue to deliver market-leading returns. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.2800 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.