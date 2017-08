Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lenta Ltd says:

* Full-year 2016 net profit totalled 11.2 billion roubles ($196.36 million), up 8.9 percent;

* FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA at 31.8 billion roubles, up 13.1 percent;

* 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin at 10.4 percent vs 11.1 percent in 2015;

* Capital expenditures amounted to 54.3 billion roubles, an increase of 73 percent compared to 2015; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0380 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)