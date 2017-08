April 20 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd said on Thursday:

* Total sales grew 17.2 percent in Q1 to 77.9 billion roubles ($1.38 billion);

* Like-for-like sales down 1.7 percent year-on-year;

* Lenta has reduced its 2017 capex guidance to 30-35 billion roubles from 40 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4450 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)