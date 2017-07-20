BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q2 like-for-like sales down 2 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd says:

* Q2 ‍like-for-like sales down 2.0 percent versus Q2 2016;​

* Q2 total sales up 16.3 pct yr/yr to 85.6 billion roubles ($1.45 billion) (Q2 2016: 73.6 billion roubles);​

* Confirms its 2017 guidance to open about 30 new hypermarkets and about 50 new supermarkets with capex of 30-35 billion roubles;​

* Long-term growth targets for 2017-2020 remain unchanged;​

* Based on preliminary management accounts, Lenta expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA growth of around 14 pct for H1 2017 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 9.6 pct compared to 9.8 pct for the same period of last year.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.9520 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)