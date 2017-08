April 28 (Reuters) - Magnit:

* Board recommends final 2016 dividend of 67.41 roubles ($1.18) per share;

* To pay total of 6.4 billion roubles in final 2016 dividends;

* Follows interim dividends paid earlier in connection with company performance in 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9653 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)