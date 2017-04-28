FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru group increases 2017 revenue guidance to 50.0-51.7 bln roubles
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru group increases 2017 revenue guidance to 50.0-51.7 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* Increases 2017 revenue guidance to 50.0-51.7 billion roubles from previous guidance of 16-19 percent pro-forma revenue growth to pro-forma revenue growth of 17-21 percent

* FY group aggregate segment revenue of 42.751 billion roubles, group aggregate segment EBITDA of 17.914 billion roubles and group aggregate net profit at 11.616 billion roubles

* Q1 2017 group aggregate segment revenue grew 24.4 percent y-o-y to 12.636 billion roubles

* Q1 2017 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 10.7 percent y-o-y to 4.884 billion roubles

* Q1 2017 group aggregate net profit grew 25.4 percent y-o-y to 3.478 billion roubles

* Net cash position as of March 31 2017 was 8.428 billion roubles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1=57.01 roubles Reporting by Moscow Newsroom

