FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru sees 2017 revenue rising by 16-19 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 22, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru sees 2017 revenue rising by 16-19 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* Expects to see 2017 revenue growth of 16-19 percent to between 49.6 billion roubles and 50.9 billion roubles ($864-887 million);

* Expect EBITDA margins to be around 42 percent for FY2017;

* Reports a 14.8 percent y-o-y increase in 2016 group aggregate segment revenue to 42.75 billion roubles;

* Says 2016 group aggregate segment revenue was up 13.6 percent to 41.8 billion roubles excluding Delivery Club, effect of VAT exemption on its Russian online games revenue in Q4 2016 and a non-cash one time tax charge;

* Excluding these effects, 2016 net profit rose 29.3 percent to 12.8 billion roubles ($223.08 million) and EBITDA grew 3.7 percent y-o-y to 18.8 billion roubles;

* Including a non-cash one time exceptional tax charge of 768 million roubles, 2016 EBITDA decreased 1.0 percent y-o-y to 17.9 billion roubles, while excluding this tax charge EBITDA increased 3.3 percent to 18.7 billion roubles.

* Including a non-cash one time exceptional tax charge of 1 billion roubles, 2016 group aggregate net profit grew 18 percent to 11.6 billion roubles, while excluding this tax charge net profit rose 28.4 percent to 12.6 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3795 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.