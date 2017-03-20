BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical posts 29 pct rise in 2016 net profit

March 20 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments Plc says:

* 2016 net profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to 2.277 billion roubles ($39.71 million)

* 2016 EBITDA grew 37 percent y-o-y to 3.67 billion roubles

* 2016 revenue increased 28 percent y-o-y to 12.179 billion roubles

* The board of directors recommended a final dividend for the year of 338 million roubles, or 4.5 roubles per share, representing 15 percent of net profit attributable to the owners of the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3363 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)