FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical posts 29 pct rise in 2016 net profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 20, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical posts 29 pct rise in 2016 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments Plc says:

* 2016 net profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to 2.277 billion roubles ($39.71 million)

* 2016 EBITDA grew 37 percent y-o-y to 3.67 billion roubles

* 2016 revenue increased 28 percent y-o-y to 12.179 billion roubles

* The board of directors recommended a final dividend for the year of 338 million roubles, or 4.5 roubles per share, representing 15 percent of net profit attributable to the owners of the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3363 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.