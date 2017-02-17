BRIEF-JW Shinyak to pay annual dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 17 MD Medical Group:
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
* For H1 2016, the company approved last year a maiden interim dividend of 3.8 roubles per share, or 285 million roubles in total, which represents about 29 percent of its net profit for the period. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1596 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Declined to conduct proceedings on an application dated 14 feb from james wheeldon in relation to affairs of innate immunotherapeutics
* Says it sighed a 762.8 million won contract with a Shanghai-based company to sell GD-11 ampul and mask pack in China