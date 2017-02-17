Feb 17 MD Medical Group:

* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.

* For H1 2016, the company approved last year a maiden interim dividend of 3.8 roubles per share, or 285 million roubles in total, which represents about 29 percent of its net profit for the period. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1596 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)