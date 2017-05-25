FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q1 profit falls; announces new dividend policy
May 25, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q1 profit falls; announces new dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Russian mobile operator Megafon says:

* Q1 consolidated net profit at 4.2 billion roubles ($74.7 million), down from 8.8 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 consolidated revenues at 86.25 billion roubles, up from 75.15 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 consolidated OIBDA at 32.12 billion roubles, up from 30.25 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 OIBDA margin at 37.2 percent vs 40.2 percent in Q1 2016

* Q1 OIBDA of the telecom segment at 29 billion roubles, down 4 percent year on year, with the OIBDA margin of 39 percent;

* The board of directors recommended paying a dividend of 32.25 roubles per share for 2016 financial year;

* The new dividend policy specifies a minimum level of dividends at 70 percent of the group's free cash flow to shareholders, excluding the results of Mail.ru. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2416 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

