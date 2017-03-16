FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says to consider masts sale in 2019
March 16, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says to consider masts sale in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Megafon:

* Will consider sale of its mobile masts in 2019, Chief Operating Office Anna Serebryanikova said on Thursday.

* Megafon will transfer more than 15,000 telecoms masts to one of its subsidiaries in summer 2017 before potential sale.

* "In 2019 we'll be ready to consider offers (to sell the unit)," Serebryanikova told reporters.

* Megafon announced in 2015 it was setting up a 100-percent subsidiary to own its mobile masts. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva)

