BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
June 29 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Thursday:
* The company could pay 20 billion roubles ($339.10 million) in dividends for the first half of 2017, Interfax news agency reported citing MTS chief financial officer. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.9800 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
* Xunlei ltd - announced that its board appointed Lei Chen as its chief executive officer and director of board, effectively starting from july 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: