5 months ago
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS posts 73 pct jump in Q4 net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Q4 2016 net income up 73.2 percent year on year to 12.4 billion roubles ($216 million)

* Q4 revenues up 0.2 percent year on year to 111.6 billion roubles

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA down 3.8 percent year on year to 41.8 billion roubles

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 37.4 percent vs 39.0 percent in Q4 2015

* Full-year 2016 revenue up 2.1 percent to 435.7 billion roubles; adjusted OIBDA down 4.4 pct to 169.3 bln roubles

* FY 2017 outlook for revenue and adjusted OIBDA growth rate at +2 pct/-2 pct

* FY 2017 capex estimated to trend downwards to 80 billion roubles (2016: 83.6 billion roubles) Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3830 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

