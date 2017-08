April 18 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video says:

* Q1 sales down 3 percent year on year to 52.1 billion roubles ($929 million);

* Sales in February and March up 6 percent on average;

* Q1 like-for-like sales down 6.5 percent year on year;

* Opened one store in Q1. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0834 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)