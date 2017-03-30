FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group posts 138 mln rouble net loss in 2016
March 30, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group posts 138 mln rouble net loss in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - O'Key Group SA says:

* It made a net loss of 138 million roubles ($2.5 million) in 2016 after a 1.9 billion rouble net profit in 2015

* EBITDA totalled 9.25 billion roubles, down 8.5 percent year on year

* 2016 EBITDA margin was 5.3 pct vs. 6.2 pct in 2015

* 2016 revenue rose 8 pct to 175.5 billion roubles

* "EBITDA declined by 8.5 percent due to continuing roll-out of discounters, although the group considers this to have now peaked and anticipates a significant improvement in EBITDA in this and future years," Heigo Kera, O'Key board chairman, said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0976 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

