UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 3 Russia's fertiliser producer Phosagro says:
* Sales in Q1 2017 reached almost 2 million tonnes, up by 8.7 percent year-on-year;
* Says sale of nitrogen-based products increased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to 0.46 million tonnes;
* Says downstream production of fertilisers grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year to 1.96 million tonnes in Q1 2017.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.
CHICAGO, May 19 Talks on restarting U.S. beef exports to China are moving fast and final details should be in place by early June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday, allowing American farmers to vie for business that has been lost by rival Brazil.