July 14 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Friday:

* H1 total cash collections rose 125.9 percent year-on-year to 94.4 billion roubles ($1.58 billion);

* H1 cash collections from sale of real estate increased by 131.4 percent year-on-year to 82.7 billion roubles;

* The company sold 771,000 square meters of real estate in the first half of the year, 90.4 percent up year-on-year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6690 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)