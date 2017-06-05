FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal says extends Sberbank $400 mln loan until 2024
June 5, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal says extends Sberbank $400 mln loan until 2024

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Russia's Polymetal says:

* Agreed with Sberbank to extend its existing $400 million credit facility with Sberbank for a period of 7 years;

* The credit facility has been extended on the same key terms with an adjustment of the interest rate in line with the more competitive current market rates;

* "We are significantly extending the maturity profile of our debt portfolio while maintaining low interest costs. This is an important milestone in strengthening and developing our relationship with Sberbank," said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

