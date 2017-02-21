BRIEF-Russia's Polyus says still working on plan to boost free float

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday:

* Polyus is still working on a plan to increase its free float to 10 percent;

* Polyus 2017 capital expenditure will exceed the level of 2016;

* Polyus has previously said it planned the placement of 5 percent of its shares on Moscow Exchange as it needed to raise its free float to at least 10 percent to meet a requirement of Moscow Stock Exchange. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)