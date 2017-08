April 19 (Reuters) - Protek:

* FY 2016 profit for the period, attributable to controlling shareholders, at 5.92 billion roubles ($105 million) versus 10.85 billion roubles in 2015;

* FY 2016 revenue at 241.48 billion roubles versus 195.31 billion roubles in 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4033 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)