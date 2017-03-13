BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says Q4 net profit down 56 pct yr/yr

March 13 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) said on Monday:

* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78 million).

* Q4 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8 percent year-on-year to 6.72 billion roubles ($113.67 million).

* Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 23 percent in Q4 from 33 percent in Q4 2015.

* Q4 sales were 30 percent higher than last year and totalled 28.67 billion roubles ($484.96 million).

* "Following the current foreign exchange rates and trends on the world food markets, the company expects margin to continue to be challenged during 2017 due to the strong rouble, surplus of agricultural crops and sugar in Russia and weak consumer demand," Maxim Basov, Rusagro CEO, said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.1185 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)