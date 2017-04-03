BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says to expand Tambov pork project

April 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture holding company Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Decided to expand its pork project in Tambov region, approved in November 2016. As a result, production capacity increase to 85,000 tonnes of pork in live weight per year from 53,000 tonnes, compound feed production capacity will expand to up to 740,000 tonnes per year;

* Capital expenditures will rise to 12 billion roubles ($213.1 million), which is 54 percent higher than initially required;

* First commercial production of 46,000 tonnes should start in 2019 and full capacity is expected to be reached in 2021. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.3208 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)