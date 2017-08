March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Rushydro says

* Rushydro and VTB sign deal to recapitalise Rushydro by 55 billion roubles ($945 million);

* Rushydro to issue shares worth 40 billion roubles and sell treasury shares worth 15 billion roubles to VTB. The bank will get around 13 percent of Rushydro's shares;

Further company coverage: